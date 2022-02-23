Facebook Launching Reels in 150 Countries Worldwide; New Ways For Creators To Make Money News oi-Megha Rawat

Meta's TikTok clone Reels, is now available globally on Facebook. The firm stated today that the short-video sharing tool will be available in 150 countries across the globe in the Facebook app for Android and iOS. Instagram came up with this feature in the year 2020. Reels is by far Meta's fastest-growing content type, and now the company is making it available to everyone on Facebook worldwide.

Facebook's New Editing Capabilities

Meta announced new editing capabilities for Reels creators on Facebook in addition to making Reels available globally. Remix, drafts, and video clipping are among the features on the list. According to Facebook, Remix will allow users to construct their own reel in addition to an existing, publicly posted reel.

On the other hand, users can save a reel as a draft using the Drafts feature. Video clipping, the third option, will provide more video editing options for recording and sharing long-form recordings. Aside from that, Facebook is introducing the option to record up to 60-second loops on its site.

Furthermore, Facebook is promoting Reels across the entire platform. According to the firm, Reels will now be available in Stories, Watch, and NewsFeed, which was rechristened Feed. In addition, the company announced that in some regions, it will begin recommending that users reel in their Feed from people they already follow.

Facebook's Monetization Tools

Meta revealed that Facebook Reels producers will be able to monetize their work. The firm announced that it will expand its Reels Pay Bonus program, which pays up to $35,000 (about Rs 30,000) to qualified reels in other nations. It's also extending Facebook Reels Overlay Ads testing to all artists in the US, Canada, Mexico, and other countries.

This program will initially include banner advertisements, which will display as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a Facebook Reel, as well as sticker ads, which are static image ads that may be put anywhere within a creator's reel. Furthermore, in the coming weeks, the firm will begin testing Stars on Facebook Reels, allowing users to buy and send Stars while viewing reels to support creators.

A Step To Get Back Its User Base

Facebook (now Meta) has been betting on videos as the next big thing in content consumption for a long time. For a long time, the corporation has promoted videos on both Instagram and Facebook.

However, it has recently faced severe competition from TikTok, which Zuckerberg acknowledged in the company's quarterly earnings calls. TikTok is already a major rival, and it continues to expand at a rapid pace from a broad base. Even though Facebook is compounding really quickly, the company also has a rival compounding at a pretty quick rate.

Furthermore, for the first time since its introduction, Facebook has seen a fall in the number of daily active users. In light of these circumstances, Facebook's huge push for reels might be interpreted as a means for the business to entice users back to its platform and keep its relevance among the youth who prefer snappy sites like TikTok and Snapchat.

Best Mobiles in India