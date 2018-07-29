ENGLISH

Facebook might deploy 7500 content reviewers to curb objectionable content 24 x 7

The social media giant is also making a promise that it will double the number of people working on the safety and security terms to 20,000 this year

    Facebook has been taking a lot of heat with the data breaches and spread of hate content on its platform. The social media giant has been criticized for its moderators that protect the far-right activists and under-age accounts. The company in its defense has said that it is training over 7,500 content readers to tackle the posts related to hate speeches, terror, and child sexual exploitation on its platform. This effort by the company is assuring users of further safety on its platform.

    As per some reports, the content reviewers are a mix of full-time employees, contractors companies with which the social media has partnered with. The reviewers will cover every time zone and will manage over 50 different languages.

    Ellen Silver, Vice President of Operations at Facebook, mentioned in a blog post on Friday that "Content review at this size has never been done before. After all, there has never been a platform where so many people communicate in so many different languages across so many different countries and cultures. We recognize the enormity of this challenge and the responsibility we have to get it right".

    Also read, Facebook's Watch Party feature will allow groups to watch videos together in real-time

    Facebook has also been criticized for Channel 4 Dispatches. The Channel 4 dispatches was a documentary series showing an undercover reporter working as a content moderator in a Dublin-based Facebook contractor. The series showed that the moderators at Facebook were trying that the Pages from far-right activists doesn't get deleted even after they violate the rules.

    Monika Bickert, Vice President of Global Policy Management at Facebook, said the TV report on Channel 4 in the UK raised important questions about their policies and processes. Silver further said that Facebook is training its team of content reviewers in three areas. This includes pre-training which includes what to expect on the job; hands-on learning that includes a minimum of 80 hours with a live instructor along with hands-on practice and ongoing coaching.

    The social media giant is also making a promise that it will double the number of people working on the safety and security terms to 20,000 this year. We are expecting that the efforts made by the company will assure the security of its user base.

