Facebook points new measures of transparency for political ads

Last month Facebook had provided an information regarding a fake Russian page that had used the social media's advertisement services worth $100,000 to promote political posts with an intention to impact the US presidential elections. The event uncovered a drastic loophole in Facebook's advertisement services.

Following the eventuality, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave an overview of the social network's latest measures to keep a close eye and control the political ads problem. Facebook wants to raise the bar for the transparency of such political ads and pages and hence three points have been raised by Zuckerberg.

The most important decision taken by Facebook for political advertisers is the fact that they will have to prove their identity and also they will have to disclose who is financing the ad campaign. All the ads published by political advertisers will be labeled as "Political".

Facebook users will now have access to all the ads a Facebook Page is running, and also to the ads that a page has run in the past. Facebook will share details including the finances invested in running an ad, the audience, and the number of impressions.

The third point has already been mentioned before by Zuckerberg which is the use of AI and machine learning algorithms to identify political ads. Earlier Zuckerberg had announced that Facebook will put AI and machine learning to use to identify posts that are related to terror activities.

Zuckerberg had mentioned earlier that Facebook hardly has an impact on US presidential election campaigns.