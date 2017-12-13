Facebook releases Year in Review of 2017 highlighting top moments

Last week, Facebook published its Year in Review highlighting the top ways people came together on Facebook to support one another.

To start with, people came together to react and talk about important moments and events that happened around the world. The top three moments that people discussed globally in 2017 were:

International Women's Day: This was the No. 1 most talked about moment in 2017, doubling from last year, with people around the world talking, sharing and posting in celebration of women and related issues.

Super Bowl 51: Fans around the world turned to News Feed to cheer for their favorite teams, celebrate with Lady Gaga and debate the top TV ads, with more than 262 million views of Super Bowl-related videos on the platform.

Las Vegas Violence: This tragic incident drove conversation around the world, which in turn motivated more than 3,300 people to offer help to their community through our Crisis Response tools on Facebook.

Secondly and most importantly, people came together to support one another in times of crisis. Even with a lot of high moments, 2017 was a difficult year with natural disasters and violence around the world. On the bright side, thousands of people came together to help each other when they needed it the most.

The top three moments where people come to each other's aid were:

Earthquake in Mexico: The response to this crisis in late September drove the highest number of total interactions within Crisis Response on Facebook of the year, with millions of people marking themselves safe, offering help to their community or donating to the cause.

Hurricane Harvey: In late August, the community rallied to help those in need by raising more than $20 million in the biggest fundraising effort for a single crisis in 2017 on Facebook.

One Love Manchester: The most viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook in 2017, this benefit concert generated over 80 million views and raised more than $450,000 for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

Finally, people used Facebook to get together in person. The top two ways people connected through these offline moments by creating Events on Facebook were:

Total Solar Eclipse: This celestial moment in August brought the world together through more than 20,000 Facebook Events in more than 80 countries.

Women's March on DC: On January 21, The Women's March on DC brought over 500,000 people together through the largest Facebook event for a single cause in 2017.

Personal Year In Review

Facebook has also created a Year In Review for individual users. Starting Wednesday, some people may also see a personalized video on their News Feed. This video will include moments from this past year that they have shared or been tagged in, and compile them in a short video that can be edited and shared. One can access their video by visiting facebook.com/yearinreview.