Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is not buying Tottenham Football Club

Football club Tottenham Hotspur has denied rumours that Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg is buying the club.

This comes after a report in the Sunday Times rumouring that a US investment firm backed by Zuckerberg was looking to purchase the north London club for $1.3 billion.

The 'Spurs' had been searching for investors to help pay for a new stadium, having moved out from their home stadium at White Hart Lane.

With a bank group having financed the ground, the football club is not looking for any new investment and are not in any discussions with the social media giant.

"The Club announced the completion of the bank debt financing for the new stadium with a consortium of banks involving Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and HSBC Bank plc.," Tottenham said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover offer for the Club," the statement added.

The club said this was the ideal solution in the interests of fans, employees and shareholders and for its continued development.

IANS