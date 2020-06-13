Facebook Search Will Now Display Results From Wikipedia News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Facebook has been consistent in introducing new features and services that make its platform interactive and easy to use. The social media giant has introduced yet another new feature that will come handy for the users who want to learn. The company has introduced a new Wikipedia-powered Knowledge box which is said to be a 'pilot program' and will be available to limited platforms at first.

Facebook Knowledge Box Features And Functionalities

The Facebook Knowledge box's primary function is to display all the information related to public figures or places that a user would have to search outside its platform otherwise. The new feature is said to be functional along with the regular search bar.

If a user searches for any prominent public figure than a small knowledge box will pop-up on the right side displaying all the relevant information. This feature currently shows only limited information related to different subjects. It offers a provision to search not just famous personalities or places, but also allows them to look-up for movies and music.

It is worth mentioning that this feature currently supports the English language only and there is no word by when the company will add support for additional languages. There is no word when this feature will be released for all the users and in which markets it will be first announced.

These new features are said to be initially available for desktop, Mobile Web, and iOS. Following this, we can expect this feature to be available for its Android mobile app as well. But, that could be only confirmed once Facebook reveals its plan to bring this feature to the global market.

Facebook's aim to introduce this feature is to help the users find some information without the need of leaving the platform. It not only adds to the convenience of a user but also allows them to gain some knowledge from the platform itself.

via

Best Mobiles in India