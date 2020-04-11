Facebook Sues Thailand Based Indian Techie For Spreading Fake News On Coronavirus News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Facebook has filed a case against a Thailand-based Indiantechie for running a software application company that passesaround their advertising analysis process and pushed fake adsas well as false information about coronavirus on its socialmedia platform.

Facebook filed the case in the federal court ofCalifornia by claiming that the Basant Gajjar's companyLeadCloak made ad-cloaking software that passes the fakenews regarding the COVID-19 virus, cryptocurrency, diet pills,and more automated ad procedure on Instagram and Facebook.

Jessica Romero, Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigationat Facebook claims in a statement that the company"LeadCloak," based on Thailand disrupted Facebook terms andpolicies by using cloaking software and services designed tocircumvent automated ad review systems and automaticallyrun deceptive ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Romero said the software application also targeted some othertechnology which includes Google, Oath, WordPress, Shopify,etc.

Cloaking is a harmful technique which damage the ad analyzingsystem. If any ads are cloaked, a company's advertisementevaluating system may see a website showing an inoffensiveproduct but a user will see a different website, which promotingfake products and services which are not acceptable.

Basant Gajjar's company Leadcloak's application was createdfor concealing websites featuring scams associated to globalhealth crisis COVID-19, cryptocurrency, pharmaceuticals, dietpills, and false news pages. This kind of cloaked websites alsoincluded photos of celebrities.

In this case, Facebook has taken technological enforcementmeasures against the company and disables the company'spersonal and ad accounts in Facebook and Instagram pagewhere Leadcloak have used their software application.

The acknowledgment also included, this enhance added moreefforts to identify Leadcloak's clients and take furtherenforcement steps against them.

