Facebook Two-Factor authentication will no longer need your phone number

Facebook, the social media giant was lately in news for its Cambridge Analytica scandal that put a big question mark on the efforts made by the company for its user's privacy. Following the scandal, Facebook seems to be more focused when it comes to user's security and also protect its user' accounts. It doesn't mean the company had taken the security concerns of the users lightly, it was just the fact that the Cambridge Analytica scandal was like a stain that the company had to get rid of. It was only after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that Facebook became more concerned when it comes to a user's security and Privacy.

Now, as per some reports, the company has now completely redesigned the functionality of the two-factor authentication. The company is working towards getting more users to start using the 2FA (two-factor authentication) on its website. Facebook has also revamped the complete process following which allows a user will be able to use the added security measure without the need of registering their phone number with Facebook. This is a much-awaited feature that the company has launched.

Along with the new changes, the users will be able to use the third-party authentication like the Google Authenticator in order to set-up two-factor authentication on Facebook. As per Facebook's not on the new changes the company further explained the changes that are done in the 2FA on Facebook. Following are the changes:

1. Facebook has streamlined the process of setting up the two-factor authentication for its accounts. Facebook also has introduced step-by-step flow that is easy to understand, this will further help the users what two-factor authentication feature is and also help them to keep their account safe from the unauthorized logins.

2. Also, Facebook will now allow users to use the third party authenticator apps and the user will be further able to set-up 2FA without the need of registering their phone number with Facebook.

For our readers who have no clue about the two-factor authentication, we would like to add that the 2FA is nothing but a second layer of protection on the Facebook account. If a user has set-up 2FA on his/her Facebook account then the company will send them a special login code which is similar to an OTP every time they try to log in from a new or unrecognized device. This makes sure that even if someone is able to guess the password of the user they will still need an OTP sent by Facebook to their mobile number (Authenticator app) for logging in to their account.