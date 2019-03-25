Facebook to use artificial intelligence to deliver social good News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Facebook will be announcing the new tool at 'AI for India Summit.'

With a vision to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver social good, Facebook has announced its inaugural 'AI for India Summit' focused on discussing inclusive growth and solutions to the most enduring social challenges. The one-day summit will be held on March 26th, 2019 in Bangalore.

The Summit will bring together key representatives from the AI community in India such as policymakers, start-ups, and the developer community. It will also be attended by Facebook's global AI teams, which are keen to listen and learn from the thought-leaders and experts on the future of AI technologies in India, especially those that aspire to aid social change.

Over the past decade, AI has emerged as a transformative technology for developing scalable social solutions that address the challenges of access, affordability, and skill shortage. Facebook continuously works on AI projects for social good for the benefit of people and communities. One of the examples of Facebook's application of AI for social good in India has been the workaround Blood Donations, which helps hospitals and blood banks connect with blood donors quickly.

Facebook is committed to the growth of India and wants to be an ally to India for developing expertise in AI. The Summit has been conceptualized to serve as a platform for thought-leaders from across domains to discourse on the possible applications of AI to drive advancements across healthcare, education, agriculture, and crisis/disaster mitigation, in line with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence that was outlined by NITI Aayog last year.