Get your boarding pass via Facebook Messenger

    Facebook Messenger has announced a tie up with the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines where the air travellers will receive each and every information related to their travel on Messenger - including boarding pass.

    Once you book ticket online and choose to receive info via Messenger on the KLM website, the airline will send you itinerary, boarding pass, check-in confirmation and flight status through the app, The Verge reported.

    SEE ALSO: Facebook Messenger may soon have new chat options

    With digital boarding pass, passengers will be able to get through security and onto their flight.

    Passengers will also be able to chat with KLM support staff right inside the Messenger.

    "This is one that I've been personally eager to solve for a while - removing stress and complication from air travel," David Marcus, who leads the Messenger team, was quoted as saying.

    KLM is Facebook's "first airline partner," and Facebook may go for more such partners, he added.

    Source: IANS

