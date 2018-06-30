Facebook will allow users to view all ad campaigns being run by any page or business

Facebook has recently announced that it will be taking some new measures which will allow the users to give detailed information of the ads which they see on the social media giant's website and app. This is in addition to the company's effort to make the political ads more transparent and let users know how the ads work.

Among the changes announced by Facebook, the first change is that the users will now be able to view all the ads that are being run by a platform or political organization on a Page. The ads can be on any of the other platform owned by the social media giant such as Instagram and Messenger along with its partner networks.

It works even for the ads which are not visible to a user and can be specifically seen in their 'Page Info and Ads' section. In order to see the complete list of the active ads that are being run by a party, a user will need to open a Page and then select the 'Info and Ads' option and select the 'Active Ads' card in order to check for the complete lists of ads. Users can also see the ads that are listed on the Page to the users in the other countries. Apart from this, the users will also be able to report an ad if they are found providing misleading information along with violating Facebook's policies.

Facebook 's COO, Sheryl Sandberg quoted "It will hold us accountable, it will hold advertisers accountable, but it will also give people the ability to find things that maybe shouldn't be up or find things that might be misleading so we can take action".

In addition to the above-mentioned feature, the users will now be able to check the complete information related to a Page, like a date it was created or has any history of changing names and others even when the Page doesn't advertise a product or political campaign. The Facebook's official post further mentions that more Page related information will be made available for the users in the coming weeks.