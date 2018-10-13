Facebook working on an 'unsend' message feature for Messenger

Everyone, at a point in their lives, has said something they regretted while chatting, could be because you were tired, angry, or maybe looking at the wrong conversation. But, Facebook might be working on a new feature that will let you unsend a message. The newly found evidence shows the new feature is in the making.

The implementation seems to be easy: long press on the sent message will pop up an option to unsend or delete the message. Deleting the message will remove the message from your end, but unsending will remove the message for both the parties.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone!



Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

Jane Wong also said that the feature will only work for a specific amount of time, passing which you won't be able to remove the message. Users also won't be able to unsend messages once they are seen since that would make things more complicated. There's no word on whether when the new feature will be rolled out for the Facebook Messenger.

Facebook has also started rolling out the feature in the News Feed section and for Virtual Reality (VR) platform. With the help of the 3D photo feature, the users will not only be able to view 3D photos but also create them with life-like dimensions with added depth and movement.

Besides, Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform has also started testing a new feature. The new feature will share user location data with Facebook, researcher Jane Munchun Wong found earlier this week.

The feature is said to be in the experimental stage and it's unclear if the Facebook-owned platform has already made up its mind to deploy the new feature on a large scale. Instagram refers to the new feature as "Facebook Location History" and describes it as a method of tracking the GPS location of a user using Facebook's tools. Currently, the new functionality has only been seen on iOS, while no Android version of the app seems to have it.

Facebook has been planning a deep integration of Instagram and WhatsApp into its platform for a long time. Both founders of WhatsApp have left the firm over security disputes, followed by Instagram co-founders, who also departed for pretty much the same reasons.