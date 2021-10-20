Facebook Working On New Name To Create A Metaverse: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook has become synonymous with social media. As it owns both WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook's umbrella has included a major part of the global population. But looks like a lot of things are about to change at Facebook. A report suggests Facebook could change its name as early as next week at the annual Connect conference on October 28.

It seems that Facebook wants to be known for more than just a social media platform and all the backlash it receives because of it. The report comes from The Verge, who got the information from an insider who's in direct talks of the name change. However, a Facebook spokesperson declined to comment more on this.

Facebook To Get New Name

That said, The Verge recollects a statement by CEO Mark Zuckerberg from back in July, stating that Facebook "will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company." Presently, Facebook has a lot of branches apart from social media and messaging platforms. For instance, Facebook Oculus builds next-gen AR glasses.

Zuckerberg strongly believes that the AR glasses are going to overpower smartphones and there's going to be a massive transition in the coming years. This also means that the social media giant has begun laying the groundwork for the change in name (and identity). For instance, Facebook has already setup a dedicated metaverse team.

More recently, Facebook announce plans to hire 10,000 more employees to work on the metaverse in Europe. The metaverse is "going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet," Zuckerberg previously told the publication.

Facebook New Name, New Identity: A Metaverse

But what exactly is a metaverse? The publication further recalls the term was coined by sci-fi novelist Neal Stephenson to describe a virtual world where people escape to from a dystopian, real world. Does this mean Facebook wants people to further escape reality and spend more time on its platform? And what difference does it really make from the existing platform?

Facebook has been under a lot of heat recently with a back-to-back outage on its platform. Additionally, a former employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, recently testified in front of Congress to explain how Facebook puts its own interest in front of what's good for the people, especially teenagers.

Facebook brought out a couple of new features just as anti-trust regulators grilled the company with the newfound evidence. Moreover, public trust in how Facebook works has also been steadily diminishing. Reports suggest there's been a massive shift as a lot of people have begun quitting Facebook and its subsidiaries in recent times.

Facebook New Name: What Does It Mean?

In this scenario, getting a new name and an identity makes sense to Facebook. If the company could put behind the massive anti-trust spotlight it's under and move on - it would need a new identity. Facebook believes the new name and identity with gadgets like AR and VR glasses would help achieve this.

Presently, the new Facebook name is still under wraps and there are no leaks yet. If the company plans to change it next week, we could be hearing more of the new Facebook name in the coming days.

