Google+ shutdown: How to delete Google+ account?

Google plans to shut down Google+, the Google's version of Facebook. There have been a lot of rumours about the number of security flaws on the Google+, which exposes the personal information of the user stored on the social networking website.

Google will be completely shut-down the operation of the Google+ in 10 months. Here is an in-depth tutorial about how to delete your existing Google+ account to remove your personal data from the social networking website.

Caution: Once you delete the Google Plus account, you will not be able to recover any of the data from the Google account what so ever. So, make sure that you have entirely sure about the fact that you are ready to delete the Google+ account.

How to find your Google+ account? If you have never used Google+, then the best way to find out whether you have signed up for the Google+ service is by the following method. Open Gmail on a computer (on a laptop or a desktop)

Click on the profile picture (top right corner)

If it shows Google+ profile, then you have a Google+ account How to delete your Google+ account? Access Google+ from Plus.google.com or go to your Gmail account and click on the Google+ icon to load your Google+ account.

Click on the settings menu (on the bottom left corner)

Scroll down to the bottom portion of the page and click on the last option, which says "Delete your Google+ profile"

Confirm your identity by typing your password and click on "next" option

Check "Also unfollow me from anyone I am following in other Google products." and "Required: Yes, I understand that deleting the Google+ profile for Vivek U (navodayastarvivek@gmail.com) can't be undone and the data I delete can't be restored."

Click on Delete

Now you have successfully deleted your Google+ account. Repeat the same steps if you have multiple Google+ accounts. What's next? As the last part of removing your Google+ account, Google will ask some questions about why did you delete your Google+ account? Select the appropriate answer and complete the process.