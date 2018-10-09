ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google+ shutdown: How to delete Google+ account?

Google will completely shut down the Google+ in next 10 months

By

Related Articles

    Google plans to shut down Google+, the Google's version of Facebook. There have been a lot of rumours about the number of security flaws on the Google+, which exposes the personal information of the user stored on the social networking website.

    Google+ shutdown: How to delete Google+ account?

    Google will be completely shut-down the operation of the Google+ in 10 months. Here is an in-depth tutorial about how to delete your existing Google+ account to remove your personal data from the social networking website.

    Caution: Once you delete the Google Plus account, you will not be able to recover any of the data from the Google account what so ever. So, make sure that you have entirely sure about the fact that you are ready to delete the Google+ account.

    How to find your Google+ account?

    If you have never used Google+, then the best way to find out whether you have signed up for the Google+ service is by the following method.

     

    • Open Gmail on a computer (on a laptop or a desktop)
    • Click on the profile picture (top right corner)
    • If it shows Google+ profile, then you have a Google+ account

     

    How to delete your Google+ account?

     

    • Access Google+ from Plus.google.com or go to your Gmail account and click on the Google+ icon to load your Google+ account.
    • Click on the settings menu (on the bottom left corner)
    • Scroll down to the bottom portion of the page and click on the last option, which says "Delete your Google+ profile"
    • Confirm your identity by typing your password and click on "next" option
    • Check "Also unfollow me from anyone I am following in other Google products." and "Required: Yes, I understand that deleting the Google+ profile for Vivek U (navodayastarvivek@gmail.com) can't be undone and the data I delete can't be restored."
    • Click on Delete
    • Now you have successfully deleted your Google+ account. Repeat the same steps if you have multiple Google+ accounts.

     

    What's next?

    As the last part of removing your Google+ account, Google will ask some questions about why did you delete your Google+ account? Select the appropriate answer and complete the process.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue