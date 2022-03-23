Just In
- 21 min ago Redmi Note 11 Pro Sale Live In India; Price, Specifications, And Offers
- 1 hr ago DD Free Dish New Channel List 2022; Free Dish 58th E-Auction Result
- 1 hr ago Realme 9 5G SE Review: Mid-Range 5G Phone With 144Hz Display
- 1 hr ago Abha Ayushman Health Card Registration; How To Apply Digital Health ID Card Online?
Don't Miss
- News China plane crash: One 'black box' found; Details of Pilot out
- Sports IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings unveil new-look Jersey with TVS Eurogrip Tyres as principal sponsor
- Automobiles Suzuki Motorcycles February 2022 Sales Breakup: Avenis, Access 125, Burgman & More
- Movies Jr NTR Recalls He Wanted To Quit Shooting For RRR Abruptly Because Of This Reason!
- Finance Gold Rates Fall By Rs. 400 In India, On March 23: What's The Trend In Global Markets?
- Education Martyrs’ Day 2022: Remembering Bhagat Singh On Shaheed Diwas
- Travel Best Summer Getaways From Bangalore
- Lifestyle Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted In Beautiful White Formal Suit For The Promotions Of Her Film Attack
How To Create GIFs Using iPhone’s Camera; Step-By-Step Guide
Twitter has added a new tool to its platform that allows users to create and share GIFs directly from the camera app on their iPhones. Users of Twitter's iOS apps can now share small video clips instead of full-length videos on their timelines according to this new functionality. iPhone users can now send or post animated graphics on Twitter in addition to GIFs, according to Twitter's support account.
Guide To Create GIFs On iOS
It's easy to make and share GIFs with Twitter's iPhone app. All that is required of consumers is to follow these basic steps:
Step 1: On your iPhone, update the Twitter app.
Step 2: To compose a new tweet, open Twitter on your iPhone and tap the Compose button.
Step 3: To record a video, tap the Camera icon.
Step 4: Select the 'GIF' option instead of the Photos or Video selections. This will only appear when you've reinstalled the app.
Step 5: Make GIFs and share them with your followers on social media.
Notably, there appears to be no way to share the GIF created using this method on other social media platforms at this time. Users will also be unable to download the GIF to their iOS-enabled devices with this feature.
GIFs Android Availability
In response to The Verge's inquiry about Android availability of GIFs on Twitter, the company indicated it was gathering feedback for future improvements. The company did not specify a timeframe for when the GIF feature will be available in the camera app on Android smartphones.
Notably, the update comes just days after Twitter reversed its decision to prioritize algorithmic feeds and put chronological feeds to the sides via. The update, which made it harder for users to read their Twitter feed in chronological order, was first rolled out to iOS, with Android and the web following suit in the coming days.
However, after receiving strong backlash from users, the firm reversed its decision. "We heard you as some of you prefer to see the most recent Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and disabled the tabbed experience for now while we investigate other solutions," the company said in a tweet announcing the change.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185