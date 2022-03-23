How To Create GIFs Using iPhone’s Camera; Step-By-Step Guide News oi-Megha Rawat

Twitter has added a new tool to its platform that allows users to create and share GIFs directly from the camera app on their iPhones. Users of Twitter's iOS apps can now share small video clips instead of full-length videos on their timelines according to this new functionality. iPhone users can now send or post animated graphics on Twitter in addition to GIFs, according to Twitter's support account.

Guide To Create GIFs On iOS

It's easy to make and share GIFs with Twitter's iPhone app. All that is required of consumers is to follow these basic steps:

Step 1: On your iPhone, update the Twitter app.

Step 2: To compose a new tweet, open Twitter on your iPhone and tap the Compose button.

Step 3: To record a video, tap the Camera icon.

Step 4: Select the 'GIF' option instead of the Photos or Video selections. This will only appear when you've reinstalled the app.

Step 5: Make GIFs and share them with your followers on social media.

Notably, there appears to be no way to share the GIF created using this method on other social media platforms at this time. Users will also be unable to download the GIF to their iOS-enabled devices with this feature.

GIFs Android Availability

In response to The Verge's inquiry about Android availability of GIFs on Twitter, the company indicated it was gathering feedback for future improvements. The company did not specify a timeframe for when the GIF feature will be available in the camera app on Android smartphones.

Notably, the update comes just days after Twitter reversed its decision to prioritize algorithmic feeds and put chronological feeds to the sides via. The update, which made it harder for users to read their Twitter feed in chronological order, was first rolled out to iOS, with Android and the web following suit in the coming days.

However, after receiving strong backlash from users, the firm reversed its decision. "We heard you as some of you prefer to see the most recent Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and disabled the tabbed experience for now while we investigate other solutions," the company said in a tweet announcing the change.

