Instagram’s New Feature Will Tell You If There’s An Outage

    Facebook and its subsidiaries have been facing a lot of heat lately. The global mass outage on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp affected millions of users. Plus, the testimony of a Facebook whistleblower has further fuelled the backlash. To keep things at ease, Instagram is testing a new feature that might notify you about an outage.

     
    Instagram Outage Notification

    Instagram is testing a new feature that will notify users of outages or technical issues. The notification will pop up on the app, states a Reuters report. Presently, the Instagram outage feature is being tested in the US and will go on for a few months. One can expect a wider rollout of the notification in the coming months.

    "We're testing a new feature that will notify you in your Activity Feed when we experience an outage or technical issue, and when it is resolved," Instagram said in a blog post. The past week witnessed one of the massive and longest outages on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Just a few days later, Instagram faced another outage but didn't last long.

    It makes sense that Instagram would want to send notifications when there's an outage. However, considering we're facing outages repeatedly - the notifications could become a menace. "We won't send a notification every single time there is an outage, but when we see that people are confused and looking for answers, we'll determine if something like this could help make things clearer," Instagram further explained.

    Facebook, Instagram: Taking Some Time Off

    Facebook has been under a lot of heat recently. The former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of the US Senate, explaining how the social media platform has continued to prioritize profit over hate speech and misinformation. Plus, Facebook and Instagram were aware of the mental health issues rising among teens, and continued to pass on information to them - claims Haugen.

     

    Soon after, Facebook introduced a "take a break" feature on Instagram. The feature aims to urge teenagers to take a break from social media platforms. Additionally, Facebook will also "nudge" teens to look away from content that could be harmful to their mental wellbeing. Now with the outage notification coming to Instagram, users will be better informed of the situation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:29 [IST]
