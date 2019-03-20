Instagram now allows users to shop and pay within the app News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Instagram makes shopping even simpler.

Instagram has constantly enhanced its online shopping tools, and now the photo-sharing platform has introduced its own shopping cart. The new checkout tool will let users both shop and pay without having to exit the app. As of now, the feature has been rolled out in the US in beta with a few businesses.

The new feature works with existing tools such as shopping tags and stickers inside feed posts as well as Stories. The product page for items from early adopters of the new tool shows photos, allows users to choose different options like size and color which further shows a 'checkout on Instagram' button.

Instagram says checkout information will be saved for future purchases. After the checkout is completed on Instagram, the network tracks the order, sending delivery updates right inside the app's notifications. The tool also provides an option to make a return, cancel an in-progress order, or request support.

The platform has also roped in a few partners for the launch of the new checkout tool, including Paypal as one of the payment options. As of now, the new tool is available in the US from the following retailers such as Adidas, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Balmain, Burberry, ColourPop, Dior, H&M, Kuda Beauty, KKW, Nike, NYX Costmetics, Oscar dela Renta, Prada, Revolve, Zara, and more.

While the users can use the new tool, it's still in beta. Business owners can apply to be part of the beta program.