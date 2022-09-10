Instagram Repost Feature in the Works: What Is It and How Does It Work? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

If you're an Instagram frequenter, you must have noticed your favorite influencers and celebrities using a feature called 'repost', which requires third-party support. Now, Instagram is working on an in-house repost feature, which would be different from just sharing a post or Reels on your Story. Here's all you need to know about the new Instagram Repost feature.

Instagram Repost Feature in Development

Before Instagram officially confirmed the new feature, social media analyst Matt Navarra spotted the upcoming Repost tag. A screenshot shared by the analyst shows a new tab called Reposts that would allow users to reshare posts in their Feed.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Instagram later confirmed the upcoming Repost feature. "We're exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed - similar to how you can reshare in Stores - so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work[...] We plan to test this soon with a small number of people," the statement reads.

This is what the new instagram repost feature intro screen looks like



h/t @alex193a pic.twitter.com/ldOX5PO4Eg — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 9, 2022

What is Instagram Repost?

Reposting, as the name suggests, is resharing someone else's posts or Reels. The most common way to reshare is by adding the post to your Story, which would disappear after 24 hours. Instagram didn't exactly have a feature where you could retain someone else's post for more than 24 hours.

The new Instagram Repost feature would be sending the post or Reels to the user's Feed rather than just Story that would disappear after 24 hours. Plus, it would ensure credit is given to the original creator, unlike some third-party repost apps.

How to Use Instagram Repost Feature?

As officially stated, the upcoming feature is still under testing and could take a while for a wider rollout. The leaked screenshots suggest the Repost feature will have a 'Share' option for all posts. Presently, you can use that button to either send the post/Reel to your friends or to share it on your Story.

The screenshot suggests we might have another dedicated Repost button to share the post on your feed. Interestingly, Twitter and TikTok already have a similar feature, and Instagram will soon join the list.

