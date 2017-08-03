Instagram Stories turns one; launches celebration sticker pack

Instagram, the social network owned by Facebook has turned one year old. Last year, on August 2, Instagram introduced the Snapchat like Stories feature.

In order to celebrate the first birthday of Instagram Stories, the company has launched a celebration sticker pack for the users of this feature. Currently, there are 700 million Instagram users across the world. Of these, there are 250 million daily users for the Stories feature.

Instagram Stories has helped people share everything in a convenient way. This feature is claimed to have increased the amount of time users spend on the platform. From the official blog post, it can be inferred that Instagram users below 25 years of age spend over 32 minutes a day on the platform on an average. Likewise, those who are older than 25 years spend over 24 minutes a day on the platform on an average.

Since the last year, the company has rolled out over 20 new features such as several stickers, face filters, Boomerang, @mention, etc. The company has introduced enhancements to Stories as well in order to make it easier and more convenient to add creativity to the photos and videos instantly and share the same with others.

Furthermore, the blog post continues stating that even businesses on Instagram have benefited using the Stories feature. It is said that in the last month, over 50% businesses on the platform produced a Story. Also, 20% of the organic stories from the businesses have received a direct message.

On the occasion of the first birthday of Stories, Instagram has revealed the top location tags, top hashtags, most popular stickers and most popular face filters as well.