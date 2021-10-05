Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Fixed After Global Outage; Zuckerberg Suffers $7 Billion Loss News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp and Instagram faced a major outage that seemed to have affected all users across the globe. Both WhatsApp and Instagram stopped working in many parts of India and other regions worldwide, preventing users from sending messages or simply loading the social media platform. The issue is now fixed, said Instagram that owned by Facebook.

Instagram, WhatsApp Outage

The issue came to the surface last night in India, where neither WhatsApp nor Instagram was functioning properly. Joining the list was Facebook, where a lot of people complained that the popular social media platform was facing an outage. In fact, Downdetector showed more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

At the same time, WhatsApp was unavailable to more than 14,000 users and Messenger was down for over 3,000 people, in the Indian region. Moreover, BBC reports that Downdetector said it was the largest failure it had ever seen, with 10.6 million problem reports around the world. But now, the issue seems to have been resolved.

Instagram, WhatsApp Outage Fixed

Apart from reporting to Downdetector, people also took to the only social media channel that was functioning - Twitter. Complaints poured in from across the globe with trending hashtags like #InternetDown, #ServerDown, #InstagramDown #WhatsAppNotWorking, and more. Some even went on to share memes of the outage on Twitter.

The outage lasted for about six hours with reports pouring in from all time zones. The report says the social media channels and the messaging platform went down around 4 PM GMT (around 9:30 PM Indian time) and resurfaced around 10 PM (around 3:30 AM Indian time), lasting roughly for six hours.

Mark Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram confirmed the services were coming back online. "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said in a post.

Additionally, Instagram also confirmed that its services were coming back online on Twitter. "Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now - thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait!" the social media platform tweeted.

Zuckerberg Suffers $7 Billion Loss

This isn't the first time we're facing a massive outage on this scale. Popularly used social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are constantly accessed throughout the day. Outages like this spark debates on data compromises and hacks. However, in this case, Facebook said no data was compromised.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg seems to have suffered the most loss. The outage led to a major stock sell-off, affecting Facebook's stock drop by 4.9 percent throughout the day. The calculated loss mounts up to USD 7 billion for Zuckerberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Zuckerberg's position on the world's richest list dropped below Bill Gates, bringing down his net worth to USD 121.6 billion from YSD 140 billion just weeks ago. Every hour the outage continued, Zuckerberg continued to lose money, making him the worst-effected from the outage.

