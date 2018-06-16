Instagram will no longer alert if someone takes a screenshot of your Story

If you've been holding back on your social media stalking abilities, then it's time you let them flow. According to a report by BuzzFeed, Instagram will no longer notify users when someone takes a screenshot of their Stories.

Instagram first started testing the feature back in February. The feature was obviously not met with joy.

"We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," Instagram said when it first started testing screenshot notifications.

Instagram's rival Snapchat was the first to introduce this feature. Instagram is known for borrowing features from the latter. The Stories feature on Instagram was also first introduced on Snapchat.

Since shopping has been a noticeable aspect of the app for a while now, the feature has now made it to Instagram Stories.

Users will now be able to see shopping bag icon in Story, and will be able to get more details about the products in the picture. A few brands will be able to market their products using the new feature. Brands such as Adidas and Louis Vuitton, with more certain to be added soon.

According to Instagram, 300 million people use Stories every day. This means there are a lot of potential consumers for brands to promote their products. However, there is no mention of an app update to bring the new feature, so this could be enabled by server-side switch.

Instagram is also said to be working on a new feature on its app. The feature will help users understand how they interact with the app. Instagram CEO tweeted saying, "We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram - any time should be positive and intentional."

The tools mentioned are likely to include a "Usage Insights" menu. The feature will show users the exact time spent on the app. The information will appear on a new sidebar. What exactly this new feature will offer, is not yet known. But, it could mean that Instagram can identify the nature of users intent. Online usage habits are becoming a big issue and Instagram isn't alone in considering features to help control app usage.