LinkedIn introduces Voice messages on its platform

LinkedIn has recently announced that it will be adding the support for voice messaging feature on its platform. The recently added feature will allow the users to send voice messages to each other, similar to that of what the other messaging services and chat apps offer. As per the company, the new feature will make it simple for the users to send messages while on the go. The company further added that the feature will allow the recipients to be able to "listen and respond when they have a free moment".

In order to use the feature, the LinkedIn users will need to tap on the microphone icon which they can locate in the messaging keyboard. The users then need to tap and hold the mic icon in the circle so that they can record their voice message. Once the user releases the finger the message will be delivered to the desired recipient. In order to cancel the message, the users will need to slide their finger away from the mic button while pressing it down.

The recorded message could be as long as one minute, and it will allow the users to speak in their own voices and "build a more personal connection and effectively communicate". The feature has started rolling out to the LinkedIn's iOS and Android app users. The company says that the feature will be available globally to all the users in the coming few weeks. However, the voice messages can't be sent from the LinkedIn website as of now, while the users can still listen to t them when they log in to the web version of the LinkedIn.

Some social media users and LinkedIn members are showing concerns that this feature will allow the marketers with another option to bug the users with spam messages. It would be interesting to see how well the new feature serves the platform or rather it will be just another marketing specific feature.