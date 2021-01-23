Logged Out Of Facebook On iPhone? You Are Not Alone News oi-Vivek

Earlier this morning, I was logged out of Facebook on my iPhone all of a sudden. I didn't give much of a thought, considering it is due to some app update. It now looks like I am not the only one who faced this issue. Several Facebook users are now discussing this issue on Twitter.

It looks like only iPhone users have faced this issue. According to Twitter posts, most of the users were able to login to Facebook without any issue. However, some people did face some issues while logging back, especially those, who enabled two-factor authentication.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, this error has been caused due to a configuration change. And the company is currently looking into the issue to know the exact reason behind this misbehave. The report also suggests that some people are still struggling to login into Facebook.

In my case, I was able to login to the app without any issue even though two-factor-authentication was enabled. However, some users on a platform like Reddit are complaining about how they haven't received a two-factor-authentication code via SMS.

It is also interesting to note that none of the Android smartphone users have faced this issue. Even in my case, my Facebook account was logged in on the Android smartphone, even though it was logged out on the iPhone 12 Pro. Some users also noticed a session expired notification, and the app made users re-login into Facebook using various authentication methods.

What Should You Do?

If your Facebook account has been logged out on your iPhone, then just re-login into your account using credentials. If you have enabled two-factor authentication, then, there might be some delay in receiving the code. Make sure to use that code to re-login into the Facebook account.

Source

Best Mobiles in India