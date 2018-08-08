Not Facebook, but Google is the place where users spend the most time

According to new findings from Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser, Google has been the place we've been spending the most time when online. Facebook, however, is surprisingly declining faster than ever, according to Axios, while Snapchat and Twitter haven't seen change.

The report also solidifies the claims which were made earlier this year that youngsters are spending less time on social media, and Facebook in particular. The market research firm Origin gathered data from 1,000 individuals born in the year 1994 or later. And, it was found that 34 percent of those people had deleted social media permanently, while 64 percent said they were taking a break for social media.

Many cited the amount of time they waste on these platform for the move, while others believe there was too much negativity on the sites. Still, not everyone is ready to pull the plug.

Another report found that adults in the United States spend nearly half of their waking time looking at a screen. This includes watching TV, browsing social media, playing games, and other stuff. According to New York-based data analytics firm Nielson, overall time spent using these different media has spiked in the past year.

This has become such an issue that few social media platforms have released tools tohelp users cut down the time spent on their websites. Facebook recently rolled out a suite of 'Digital health Tools' that allows users to set the time on their usage. When they reach the time limit, a notification is sent.

Facebook users will also be able to mute notifications during specific windows of time to avoid distractions. Popular image-sharing platform Instagram also rolled out its 'All Caught Up' feature that lets a user know when they have seen all the recent posts, in an attempt to stop needless scrolling.

