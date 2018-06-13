Snapchat now allows you to delete sent messages

Snapchat has rolled out a new feature for its users. The new feature will let users delete messages before the recipient has opened them. According to 9to5Mac, the feature is already making its way to many phones, and more users will gain access in the coming days.

The feature is simple to use, as the users only need to press on the message and select delete option. This will delete the file or message from the apps of everyone in the chat. However, the recipients will get a notification saying that a message has been deleted.

Snapchat has long had features that make messages you send last shorter compared to other social media. Messages disappear soon after being read. Deleting messages before anyone can read it isn't completely foolproof as users can still take screenshots.

Previously, the company was highly criticized for redesigning the app. One of the most criticized change was the way Snapchat presented the Stories. Instead of showing the Stories in the order they were posted, the app used an algorithm that showed Stories based on user's interest. However, few users are now able to see the Stories in a more chronological order.

This change might be for the better of frequent Snapchats users since reverse-chronological order makes it difficult to find Stories from friends that do not post as frequently as other people. This will definitely be a welcomed change by the users.

While Snapchat tries to win its users back, its arch-rival Instagram is working on a feature that was introduced by Snapchat back in 2015. This won't be the first time Instagram will have something inspired by Snapchat. The new feature will allow Instagram users to create a custom tag using an emoji pattern. This tag can also be generated from an AR-based selfie or a simple page with several color options.

Once the feature is rolled out globally, users will be able to follow other users just by scanning that person's Nametag using app's camera. The process doesn't involve typing or request to follow a person. This will be a useful feature for people trying to build an audience.