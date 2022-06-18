Snapchat Plus Explained: Exclusive Features, Services, More Coming To Snapchat Plus News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Snapchat is a popular platform, used by millions across the world. It looks like the platform will be launching a new premium subscription service. The new Snapchat Plus, as it will be called, will provide a couple of exclusive features. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Snapchat Plus service.

Snapchat Plus Service Launching Soon

Interestingly, the upcoming Snapchat Plus was first reported by developer and researcher, Alessandro Paluzzi. Later, Snap officially confirmed to The Verge that it was internally testing a new premium subscription plan.

As the name suggests, we can expect a couple of exclusive and premium features to arrive for Snapchat Plus subscribers. Additionally, the report suggests Snapchat Plus users will also have early access to new public features.

Snapchat Plus Features: What To Expect?

"We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community," Snap said in the report.

That said, Snap hasn't revealed much about the new and exclusive features arriving on the Snapchat Plus service. Some of the speculations suggest Snapchat Plus subscribers will pin friends to the top of their list. They will also have access to exclusive icons and even show a special badge on their profile.

More importantly, a few reports suggest that Snapchat Plus subscribers will also be able to see the number of times someone watched their Story. That said, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Snapchat Plus Price: Subscription Plans

Paluzzi, who first spotted the Snapchat Plus service has also shared a couple of screenshots. These reveal the Snapchat Plus price, which starts from EUR 4.59 (around Rs. 377). Apparently, subscribers can also choose their plans like annual or semi-annual. The actual price of Snapchat Plus might vary once it debuts.

This isn't the first time we heard of paid subscription plans for popular social media platforms. Instagram has also been testing a subscription plan for its creators. From the looks of it, we can expect more such paid subscription plans coming soon.

