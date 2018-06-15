Snapchat Stories, Bitmojis, stickers and Filters will soon be available for other apps

Snapchat has recently announced a new developer tool which will allow the third party apps to utilize the features provided by Snapchat. The features that will be available for the third party apps are the Stories, Stickers, Bitmoji, lens filters and others. The 'Snap Kit' platform will let the developers use the Snapchat as an alternate authentication tool which can be used in the place of Facebook or Google in order to log into the third-party apps and services. There is no information available at the moment on how the company will utilize the OAuth open standard to authenticate the logins done via its new platform.

The data-privacy is one of the major concerns for the users nowadays, keeping this in mind Snapchat is laying emphasis majorly on the privacy and is assuring its user base that all of their data is secure with the company. Also, Snapchat will not allow the third party apps to have any access to the user's data. This is to prevent any future data theft scandal like that of the Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal. Commenting on the matter Snapchat said that "We believe that privacy is essential to honest self-expression ... That's why Snap Kit was designed to share minimal data - safely, and only with your permission".

The newly announced developer-tools will bring a whole new set of APIs which according to the company will allow the third-party app developers to design eye-catching content. Snapchat also plans on making the logins easier and improve the overall user experience. The four APIs that are being introduced includes Login Kit, Creative Kit, Bitmoji Kit and a Story Kit. Let's have a quick look at what all these features have in store for the users.

Login Kit: The Login Kit allows the Snapchat users to link their Snapchat account with an app. This will allow the users to skip on the process of creating a proprietary username and password on the third party websites and services. The users can also carry their Bitmoji avatar with them.

Creative Kit: The Creative kit will allow the developers to develop content based on workout stats, high scores and new playlists etc which can further be used as filters by the users. The users will also be able to share the filters with their friends.

Bitmoji Kit: This kit allows a user to incorporate Snapchat's personalized avatars into their apps. This will allow the Snapchat user to express themselves using Bitmoji stickers.

Story Kit: This Kit allows the developers to embed Snapchat Stories with their apps and websites. The company further said that "You can also search Public Stories based on location, time, captions, and more - so you can see what your fanbase is up to".