Snoop Dog Could Buy Twitter As Elon Musk's Acquisition Put On Hold
Twitter seems to be the most trending topic, especially after Elon Musk began its acquisition. In the latest news, the Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk is on hold, and it looks like rapper Snoop Dog could take up the opportunity to buy it.
Snoop Dog To Buy Twitter Now
The micro-blogging platform has been drawing a lot of attention lately. Now rapper Snoop dog has entered the stage with a new tweet that has thrown everyone off guard. Presently, Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter is on hold, which has allowed the rapper to throw his hat in the ring.
Snoop Dog took to the micro-blogging platform to post, "may have to buy Twitter now." Of course, social media went into a frenzy with several hilarious comments joining in. what's even more interesting is that Elon Musk also replied to the tweet with a fire emoji!
That wasn't the only tweet that Snoop Dog sent, instead, it was a string of tweets. For one the rapper also tweeted his plans to replace the board of directors once he was the owner and CEO of the social media platform. "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung, and that guy with the ponytail on CNBC," he tweeted.
May have 2 buy Twitter now.— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022
Snoop Dog's plan as the boss of Twitter doesn't just stop there. He also would give everyone a verified account and provide free internet on airplanes. Snoop Dog would also tackle Twitter bots in his style, he said in a series of tweets.
Twitter Ownership: What To Expect?
The acquisition of Twitter has been a debate for a while with several twists and turns taking place. For one, the FTC is said to investigate the purchase and anti-trust lawsuits seem to be right around the corner. Additionally, the Twitter legal team has accused Elon Musk of violating a non-disclosure agreement.
"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100," Musk revealed on the platform. Presently, the deal worth USD 44 billion is awaiting shareholder approval. If Elon Musk acquires Twitter, it's expected to see many changes including the much-awaited edit button and even the re-entry of former President, Donald Trump on the platform.
