TRUTH Social: Donald Trump's Own Social Media Platform Launched

Rumors of a new social media coming in from former US President Donald Trump have been around for a while. It looks like the wait is over now as Trump has officially unveiled his own social media platform called TRUTH Social. The beta version is coming out next month and will be an invite-only platform, at least for now.

Trump Launches TRUTH Social

An official press release issued by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced that a wider rollout of TRUTH Social will happen in early 2022. Presently, Trump is banned from major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and even YouTube. The former US President says the new platform - TRUTH Social - comes as a way of standing up to the tyranny of big tech firms.

Moreover, Trump has even taken a legal route to have his Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump to uplift the ban. To note, major social media platforms banned or suspended his account for alleged violations of their policies earlier this year.

Trump's TRUTH Social To Take On Big Firms

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement.

Further, Trump said in the statement that the mission of TRUTH Social is to create "a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies." Looking back, Trump's Twitter account had over 88 million followers. A similar number followed him on other social media platforms like Facebook.

In that case, a lot of followers could check out the TRUTH Social setup by Trump. Since it's invite-only, people might also want to join the platform out of curiosity. Presently, there's not much information regarding how the app functions or the features on it. One can expect to have the option to share posts and media, just like major social media platforms.

Interestingly, a report by TechCrunch notes the marketing materials for TRUTH Social's iOS app reveal a list of posts from several publications. The publication further states that the headline displayed next to its logo has never been published and neither does it have an account on the new social media channel.

