Twitter Ad Transparency Centre will allow anyone to view your Ad-campaigns

Social media giants are experiencing a tough time fending off the attacks that are made on its platform putting the user's privacy at risk. The other issue which is plaguing the social media platform is the spread of fake news and misleading stories. It has become quite common nowadays that fake news is being posted on the social media websites and are creating a ruckus in the society. And the entire social media platform including Facebook, Twitter and others are experiencing this issue.

The major factor here is the ads that are being run on the social network platforms. Now, Twitter has announced a new (ATC) Ads Transparency Center which will allow the users to view what all ads an account is running on its platform.

The transparency tool was first announced by Twitter back in October last year. The social media platform is now keeping its part of the promise and the feature is now available for the users. Twitter will now allow its user base to search for usernames and see entire ad campaigns (promoted tweets) which are have been run by an account in the past seven days.

The information, on the other hand, is not simply restricted to only the list of promoted tweets on an account. The activities of US political advertisers will be highlighted by the company and it will also show the additional data like the billing information, ad spend, impression data per tweet and also demographic targeting.

Twitter further commented in a blog post that, "We will be launching a specific issue ads policy in the future, as well as enhancements to the Ads Transparency Center itself. We are doing our due diligence to get this right and will have more updates to come."

Recently Facebook has also made some similar moves to improve the credibility of the advertisers and prevent any kind of abuse on its platform. Facebook will also show the users the ads that are run by a business or Page on Facebook and its related platforms like Instagram, Messenger, and others. It is good to see the efforts made by the social media platforms in making their platform more secure for the users, which in long run could benefit both the parties.