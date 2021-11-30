Indian-Born Parag Agarwal Is New Twitter CEO After Jack Dorsey Steps Down: New Changes Coming? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the CEO of the popular microblogging site. Indian-born Parag Agarwal has now taken over the role of the chief executive officer of Twitter. To note, Dorsey co-founded Twitter and is stepping down after 16 years. Agarwal joined the company in 2017 as the chief technology officer.

Jack Dorsey Tweets His Resignation

Dorsey took to Twitter to let the world know about his decision to step down from Twitter. "Not sure anyone heard but, I resigned from Twitter," he said. Dorsey said his decision to step down from the CEO position is apt as he believes the company is ready to move on from its founders. The tweet also mentioned Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of the company after the board ran a rigorous process.

"Parag is CEO starting today," his statement reads. Dorsey's Twitter post also mentioned how the company will continue to focus on becoming more transparent. "My one wish is for Twitter Inc to be the most transparent company in the world," he said explaining why he was tweeting his resignation email.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Parag Agarwal Takes Over Twitter

Indian-born Parag Agarwal is now officially the new CEO of Twitter. A graduate of IIT-Bombay and Stanford University, Parag joined Twitter in 2017 and has been the chief technology officer of microblogging social media. As the CTO of the company, Parag was in charge of strategy involving artificial intelligence and machine learning.

More importantly, Parag led projects that ensured tweets in a user's timeline were more relevant to them. As the new CEO of Twitter, he has more responsibilities now and one can expect a couple of changes coming to the platform.

For one, Parag will have to meet the aggressive internal goals of Twitter. Twitter had also said it would have 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023, which would now come under Parag. The company also said it would double its annual revenue in the same year.

The mounting privacy and data management concerns from governments globally is another challenge for the new CEO. Nevertheless, the new CEO joins the league of Indian-born leaders in top companies like Microsoft, Google, IBM, and so on.

