Twitter Fixes Outage; Users Can Now Post Tweets

In the early hours of Friday, several Twitter users throughout the world were unable to refresh their feeds. Some people were unable to access their Twitter accounts as well. The social media giant was quick to fix the problem. The company stated that the outage was caused by a technical fault that they were able to resolve.

Twitter Faces Technical Bug

Users complained that they couldn't post tweets or refresh their feeds. Every time they attempted to do so, they were greeted with "Something went wrong" warnings. Another group of users had difficulty logging in. According to the outage tracking website DownDetector, the outage affected around 48000 users. For a brief moment, both the mobile and web versions of Twitter were unavailable.

When the outage occurred, some Twitter users were unable to log out. Twitter first stated that it is seeing an unusually high number of API problems and is looking into the situation. The existence and scope of any customer impact have yet to be confirmed, but the company has stated that it would offer an update as soon as possible.

Later, Twitter's micro blogging site posted a statement claiming that the problem had been resolved. The company announced that a technical fault that prevented timelines from loading and Tweets from posting had been fixed. Now everything should be back to normal.

Other Platforms Affected

Users flooded the platform with memes about the outage as soon as Twitter was back on its feet. A Twitter user claimed that she had been barred from the platform because of her tweets. Another person offered a unique perspective on the outage. "Everyone is saying Twitter is down, yet everyone is somehow tweeting," he tweeted.

Users clogged Instagram with messages and photos because they couldn't do it on Twitter. There were also a lot of comments on Reddit about Twitter's problems. Due to various outages, some users were unable to access Counter-Strike, Roblox, Trello, and Twitch, in addition to Twitter. Users were also addressing issues with Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V or GTA 5).

