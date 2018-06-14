Twitter in-stream video ads to be available for all advertisers in India

We all would agree to the fact that advertisements are the best way of promoting products and services. The success of social networking platform depends on the number of users using the platform. Twitter is one such successful name in the social networking platform. Now, Twitter has expanded its reach globally in which it will allow its business partners to advertise or promote their content on Twitter's platform.

Twitter took it to its official blog post to announce that the company will be making its in-stream video ads available to all of the advertisers in India. Twitter has also included 12 different markets which will be able to use the service and the list includes Australia, Canada, Brazil, Japan, France, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UAE (United Arab Emirates), UK and the US.

In India, the brands which had previously utilized the in-stream video ads on Twitter for their campaign includes Air Vistara, Amazon, Lenovo, LG, Reliance Smart, Motorola, Nature Fresh Life, Swiggy along with the Tata Motors. Now, it is being reported that Twitter has also collaborated with the video publishers such as Economic Times (ET), ET Now, Filmfare, Femina, NDTV, Zoom TV, BloombergQuint, Buzzfeed India, Zoom TV, CNBC TV 18, CNN News 18, Aaj Tak and others.

Twitter also said that the in-stream video ads allow the marketers to connect with their audience via pre-roll ads. According to Twitter's report, the results had shown that with the increased frequency of exposure to multiple video ad formats for ex. In-stream Video Ads and Promoted videos, help to improve the brand health metrics across a user's journey. Let's take an example- in the US when two video ad formats are compared with one vide ad format it improves the ad recall by 19 percentage points (pp), along with brand awareness by 4.7 percentage points, and the purchasing intent by 3.1 percentage point.

Twitter further states that the in-stream video ad campaigns drive positive shifts in Key brand metrics for the advertisers. As per some data based on Global Nielsen Brand Effect, the users who watched in-stream video ads on Twitter were 60% more likely to recall the brand's ad, whereas 30% of them were aware of the advertisers brand along with an increase in purchase intent by 5%.