Twitter India Map Wrongly Shows J&K, Ladakh As Separate Countries; Takes Down Following Outrage

Twitter has been in the headlines for all wrong reasons once again. The microblogging platform had displayed a distorted map of India showing Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh separate from the country. This created outrage amongst the Indian masses with strict action being demanded against Twitter. Following all the commotion, Twitter removed the distorted Indian map from its website. Here's what happened:

Twitter Removes Distorted India Map

Twitter had displayed the distorted India map in the 'Tweep Life' under its 'Career' section on its website. The map showed Jammu& Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries from India. This brought instant heat from the users who were demanding stringent action against the microblogging website for repeating the same mistake.

Just for reference, the microblogging website had depicted a distorted Indian map last year in October as well. It displed the Indian Territory Led in Ladakh as a part of the People's Republic Of China (PRC). The company had faced major backlash from the users back then as well and had removed the map to rectify its mistake.

The fresh wrongly depicted Indian map also created a massive outrage across the country with the #TwitterBan trending all over. Following this backlash, Twitter took down the global map that showed separate country borders for India, Jammu& Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Will Indian Government Take Any Action Against Twitter?

As of now, Twitter hasn't released an official statement to clarify its part on this situation. Online reports suggest the Indian government is already looking into the matter and we might see some developments soon. The government had earlier reprimanded the microblogging platform for such a blunder and had warned of consequences with such instances.

The company has been taking a lot of heat in recent times. It already was under the radar for not complying with new IT guidelines announced by the Indian government for all social media platforms. Besides, the wrong depiction of the Indian map is a repeated mistake from the company's and not any intermediate's end.

While the company has rectified its mistake, repeating the same errors doesn't justify it in the first place. The company might face some consequences this time. However, we might have to wait to be sure of any such developments.

