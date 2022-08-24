Twitter Makes Departmental Overhauls After Whistle-Blower’s Accusations; Are They Hiding Something? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Twitter's former security head Peiter "Mudge" Zatko has revealed several details about the microblogging platform. The whistle-blower's revelation has sent shockwaves across the company. Keeping abreast with the situation, Twitter is making changes in the organization. For one, the Twitter health experience and the service teams will be merged.

Twitter Merges Teams After Whistle-Blower Accusations

The Twitter health experience team handles the misinformation and harmful content and ensures these factors are clamped down. The Twitter service team reviews profiles when reported and also removes spam accounts. Both these teams are now combined to form the Twitter HPS or Health Products and Services.

A Reuters report says the Twitter HPS team will be handled by Ella Irwin, who had previously worked with Amazon and Google. "We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos," the report quotes her memo.

Irwin also said that the Twitter HPS team will 'ruthlessly prioritize' its projects. Twitter believes that merging the teams might be the best way to ensure all important roles are filled.

Whistle-Blower Reveals Truth About Twitter

Twitter's former security head, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has revealed some startling truths about the actual number of bots on Twitter. He also claims that Twitter has misled federal authorities about user safety on the platform. Zatko was fired earlier this year for 'poor performance'.

Zatko also accused Twitter of deceiving shareholders and violating security agreements. As the former security head, Zatko has also elaborated on the loopholes of the platform, making the platform easily accessible for foreign spies, hacking, and manipulation.

He also explained that the Indian government had forced Twitter to put an agent on its payroll. This would give the Indian government access to user data, especially during protests, further violating user privacy and security.

Is Twitter Hiding Something?

Reports also explain that many Twitter employees dealing with toxic content have resigned from their posts. The departmental merger aims to make the platform a healthier one. However, it still looks like Twitter could be hiding sensitive details. This could further affect the Elon Musk deal and court proceedings.

Best Mobiles in India