Twitter rolls out Night Mode for its mobile site, Twitter Lite and Windows

Twitter has recently announced that it will be ending its support for official apps for Android TV, Xbox and Roku. It seems like Twitter doesn't want to rest until it gives its user base a perfect platform. Now, following the official shut-down of the aforementioned apps, the company has started rolling out a whole set of features for its mobile site, Twitter Lite and Twitter for Windows. Twitter took it to its official Twitter handle to announce the new features. The company further believes that it will provide the users a 'more consistency across its platform'.

For the users who want to activate the Night Mode, all you need to do is head over to the Twitter settings menu and toggle at the bottom of the overlay pane to activate it. It will be worth noting the fact that this includes the progressive web app on the Windows 10 so the new feature will be available for the users without the need of updating the client app. Also, the changes at the moment have been started rolling out for the back-end; however it is expected that it will be available for the masses soon in the coming days.

When we speak about the new features then, 'night mode' is one the most anticipated feature. Also, the real-time updates and like/retweet counters are one of those features which are often taken for granted in the standard apps. This is a much-appreciated move that the company is making by rolling out the feature to all of its platforms.

This move made by Twitter comes ahead of the company's push for new developer tools. This will include Account Activity API that will break the functionality of the third-party Twitter apps like, Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Talon or Tweetings. Following the update, these third-party apps will be unable to get User and Site Streams. This means that the push notification will also no longer work and the timelines will also not refresh automatically.