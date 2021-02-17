Twitter Rolls Out Voice DM Feature In India: Here's How To Use News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Twitter has started rolling out the new voice messaging feature for its DMs on the platform. The new feature is available starting today for both Android and iOS users of India. Apart from India, the new voice DMs feature is also being rolled out for Brazil, Japan users.

🎤test,🎤test: Starting today, you'll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs 😉 Here’s how👇



PS. The experiment will be rolled out in phases. pic.twitter.com/aqQM6h9sof — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) February 17, 2021

The feature is available only for Android and iOS users at this moment; however, web users can listen to the messages which they receive on Twitter. To recall, the social media platform had introduced an audio messaging feature last year June which allows users to post voice tweets.

Twitter Voice DM Feature: How To Use?

The new feature is similar to the other platforms' DM features. Like voice tweets, users can send a maximum of 140 seconds long voice DM. To get the new feature, first, you need to update the Twitter app from your Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Here is the step-by-step how to use Twitter's new voice DM feature.

Step 1: To start a new conversation go to the DM section or you can continue with the old conversation.

Step 2: Then open the chat and then you can see the voice recording icon on the right side.

Step 3: Then tap the voice recording icon to record your message and then click on the 'red icon' once you finish your recording.

You can listen to it before sending it to anyone and even if you want to cancel then tap on the cancel button. Besides, iPhone users will get a press-and-hold option to record their message, and then they can swipe and release the button to send the message.

Additionally, Twitter is also working on a Clubhouse-like voice-based chat room, Spaces. It will allow users to create a 'Space' where their followers can join in a conversation.

Best Mobiles in India