    Twitter Search Prompt Feature To Help Women Facing Domestic Violence In India

    By
    |

    Twitter is rolling out a new feature particularly for its Indian audience. The social media platform is adding a new search prompt intending to provide information and updates to help victims of domestic violence. The new feature is part of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp initiative, where the updates will come from 'authoritative sources'.

    Twitter Search Prompt Feature To Help Women Facing Domestic Violence

     

    Twitter Adds New Search Prompt

    Domestic violence is one of the largest social problems women across India face, undergoing mental and physical abuse. According to the National Commission for Women (NCW), there's been a steady rise of domestic violence against women, especially during the lockdown. The Twitter search prompt aims to aid such women.

    The new initiative comes as collaboration between Twitter and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and NCW. Twitter notes that the search prompt is part of its efforts towards communities in India and adds that the feature will be accessible for the public "to find clear, credible information on critical issues."

    How Does It Work

    The Twitter search prompt feature will be easily accessible for all users. They can find relevant information and updates about domestic violence and mental health issues. For instance, if users type in relevant keywords, they will find more information and help they need. Keywords like #crimeagainstwomen, #domesticviolence, #dowry, #dowrydeath, #genderviolence, #genderbasedviolence, #lockdownviolence will lead to the Twitter search prompt feature.

    Relevant links to the WCD website or the NCW Twitter handle will also be provided. Once redirected to the WCD website, users can find relevant directories, latest notifications, and more help. "The feature will be reviewed at regular intervals by the Twitter team to ensure that all related keywords generate the proactive search prompt," Twitter said.

     

    The new feature is available on both the Twitter mobile app and the web version as well. Presently, the feature is available in India in partnership with the above-mentioned departments. The new initiative seems promising, however, we need to wait and see how practically it applies to the Indian community.

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    X