Twitter Tip Jar Feature To Send, Receive Money; Is It Safe?
Twitter has become the go-to social media platform to seek help in these hard, trying times. As India battles the second wave of the coronavirus, Twitter has emerged as a relief platform. To make things better, Twitter is rolling out a new Tip Jar feature that allows users to tip people through several payment platforms.
Twitter Tip Jar Explained
Tipping people for their services has been an age-old tradition - not just at restaurants, but otherwise as well. Platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Dunzo, and others have brought in a tipping feature on their platform for their delivery executives. Now, Twitter is making tipping broader and global in nature with the Tip Jar feature.
"Show your love, lead a tip. Now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter," the company said in a tweet. Its functioning is also simple. When a user has enabled Tip Jar on their profile, you'll find the icon right next to the Follow button. If you wish to tip that person, click on this icon, which leads to several payment services enabled by the user.
show your love, leave a tip— Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021
now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸
more coming soon... pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc
You can simply select the payment service of your choice and the page will reload directly to the selected payments app or web page. Presently, Twitter has enabled Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo payment platforms for Tip Jar. Also, you can switch the Tip Jar on or off on your profile by clicking the icon.
Twitter Tip Jar Security Concerns
Whenever we talk of digital payments, a security question generally follows! Twitter's Tip Jar is indeed a great initiative, which further enables people to help others by tipping. However, there's still a glitch here. There have been reports of how a person's residential address is being exposed on Twitter once they tip via PayPal.
Presently this problem seems to be only with PayPal, which isn't that widely popular in India. Twitter could add in other options like Google Pay in the coming days. Till then if you're going to use the Twitter Tip Jar, make sure your personal data is secured before tipping!
