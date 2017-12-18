Twitter to penalize accounts that spread hateful, abusive content

In an attempt to reduce hateful content on its platform, Twitter will start penalizing accounts that include "hateful imagery and display names", or those who "use username, display name, or profile bio to engage in abusive behavior". As reported by the media, this will come into effect from today.

According to a report published in ReCode, "for Twitter, the two new restrictions are attempts to combat rampant harassment and abuse on the site". For those are not aware, Twitter announced new guidelines covering abuse, hateful conduct, violence and physical harm in November this year. It also updated its rules to clarify its policies on graphic violence, spam and self-harm, among others.

All these changes come in the wake of mounting pressure on the micro-blogging site to take measures to stop online abuse on the platform. The changes are meant to revamp Twitter's policies regarding online abuse.

The most significant updates on the platform include abusive behavior, self-harm, spam and related behaviors, graphic violence and adult content. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also announced plans to act more aggressively on violence and sexual abuse.

In an internal email obtained by Wired.com, Twitter's head of safety policy emailed members of its Trust and Safety Council on new rules to promote free speech and curb violence and sexual harassment. The email was sent in the month of October.

"We hope our approach and upcoming changes, as well as our collaboration with the Trust and Safety Council, show how seriously we are rethinking our rules and how quickly we're moving to update our policies and how we enforce them," said Twitter.

"We will immediately and permanently suspend any account we identify as the original poster/source of non-consensual nudity and/or if a user makes it clear they are intentionally posting said content to harass their target," the email also read.

"If the account appears to be dedicated to posting non-consensual nudity then we will suspend the entire account immediately," the company added further.

On hate symbols and imagery, it said: "At a high level, hateful imagery, hate symbols, etc will now be considered sensitive media (similar to how we handle and enforce adult content and graphic violence)".

On violent groups, Twitter said it will take enforcement action against organizations that use or have historically used violence as a means to advance their cause.

IANS report