Twitter will discontinue its official apps for Android TV, Roku and Xbox

Twitter has launched its TV apps last year with the Apple TV, Fire TV and Xbox One apps

Twitter has been actively rolling out updates for its apps to ensure that the users get the most out of it. It was just a few days back when the company had announced the end-to-end secret messaging for its platform and now the company has announced that it will end the support of its official apps for Android TV, Roku, and Xbox. The company made this announcement three months after the company's decision to discontinue its support for Mac app considering the low user-activity.

Twitter will discontinue its official apps for Android TV and others

Twitter further says that if a user wants to get 'full Twitter experience' then he/she will need to download the mobile app available both on Android and iOS platform or will have to visit the desktop website. This news might come as a surprise for some users, however for when we consider the masses only a small proportion will have the objection. It is also not surprising that these Twitter apps were not able to gain much popularity considering the fact that they didn't allow a user to Tweet from the apps. The whole concept of Twiter TV app was to watch the videos on the platform on a bigger screen. The app also didn't allow a user to see their own timeline and also didn't require a user to sign in to their account in order to use it.

Twitter has launched its TV apps last year with the Apple TV, Fire TV and Xbox One apps. It was back in 2016 when the company had announced it. The Roku app, on the other hand, was a rolled out a year ago, this implies that the company's intent on pulling the cords is relatively new.

It is also worth noting the fact that Twitter has recently begun rolling out a server-side update that stops many of the API features for the third-party developers. This further helps in preventing unofficial apps including the Twitterrific, Talons (Tweeting) and Tweetbot from accessing any User and Site Streams.

Twitter will discontinue its official apps for Android TV and others

However, with the Account Activity API, the push notifications will not work any longer. Also, the timelines will also not refresh automatically anymore going forward. The changes were supposed to come in effect from June, however, Twitter has postponed the rollout by three more months.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
