YouTube to add Snapchat-like Stories on its platform

There has been a sudden wave of adding stories on social media platforms. Now, YouTube is the next social media giant to bring the feature on its app. The feature was first introduced by Snapchat, and later Instagram and Facebook blatantly copied it.

The feature on YouTube first came into notice when the dark theme was rolling out to a few users. The Stories feature on YouTube seems similar to the one seen on Instagram. It seems Google didn't bother to tweak the UI a bit to make the feature look different. The YouTube Stories will have a red ring around them.

The video shows a different UI, which means it is still a limited rollout. If you are one of them who could find these options, you have been blessed with Google's server-side boon.

YouTube is also said to be taking on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as it plans to launch its own video streaming service. Susanne Daniels, the company's global head of original programming, said in an interview that the programming will cover a number of genres, from music documentaries to reality shows, and from scripted dramas to talk shows.

Daniels further mentioned that along with the company's take on the Indian market YouTube is also planning towards making some similar moves in a number of other international markets such as France, Germany, Japan, and Mexico. The company's subscription-driven platform which is dubbed as the YouTube Premium which was earlier known as the YouTube Red will feature some of the premium videos.

Whereas, the other content will be available on the YouTube's free service with some advertising. It is expected that the details related to the same will be released in the coming weeks. Currently, the company's original content is being produced under the YouTube Originals banner and is available primarily on the YouTube Premium platform. The YouTube Premium is not available for the Indian users currently and it is expected that the feature will be launched for the users in India soon. The original content programs will range from dramas that will feature award-winning actors to comedies along with the YouTube creators and documentaries.