Valentine's Day-Themed Google Doodle Features Interactive Chocolate Maker

Just yesterday, Google marked the 135th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu by posting a doodle with her caricature on it on its homepage. Today, as it's Valentine's Day, the search engine giant has again put up another doodle , which is an interactive one - celebrating this special day of love.

Valentine's Day, which is celebrated annually on February 14, is the birth anniversary of St. Valentine and it has been celebrated for the last century and a half.

When it comes to the doodle, it features a shaking Google logo, which consists of a guy and a girl's figure right at the place where the first "O" and the last "G" stands. While the second "O" is much more interesting as it consists of a heart shaped figure with a play button on it.

Since the doodle is interactive in nature, when you click the heart, it will move to the side and convert into a chocolate packet with 3 wrappers in it. On the other side, a chopping board will appear where you will see three ingredients which will help in making the chocolate. You can mix these ingredients to make the chocolates and fill the packet with it on the other side.

There are several ingredients which can be seen on the board but strangely, Google has also included an ant in one. Moreover, after filling the box with the chocolate, you can share it on social networking platform. which include, Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

However, Google has not released the Valentine's Day doodle in India but in other selected countries like UK and New Zealand.

