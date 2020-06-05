Home Sundar pichai biography age net worth salary family education quotes awards and achievements

Sundar Pichai, the current Google CEO and a computer engineer from India is an inspiration for many. He started working for the tech giant Google in 2004 has been a part of its major developments. He has taken innovative efforts in the development of Google Chrome and Chrome OS that are successful products.

Based in Chennai, Pichai completed his education from some of the prestigious institutions across the world and worked with organizations such as Applied Materials and McKinsey & Company before joining Google.

Sundar Pichai Biography

Born in Madurai and completed B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and went on to pursue M.S. in Standford University. Later, he worked at successful companies across industries and progressed to become a Google CEO. Here, there's more to know about the man behind many important products developed by Google.

Sundar Pichai Age

The Google CEO, Sundar Pichai was born on July 12, 1972 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He excelled well in academics studying at Jawahar Vidyalaya in Chennai and the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

Sundar Pichai Net Worth

Being the CEO of one of the most popular tech giants in the world, Sundar Pichai has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, as of 2019. He is touted to be the seventh-richest person in the world as per the billionaires index of Bloomberg.

Sundar Pichai Salary

The Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is one of the highest-paid executives all over the world. His annual compensation is around $281 million (approx. Rs. 2,191 crore). And, his per-day earnings is around $770k (approx. Rs. 5.8 crore).

Sundar Pichai Family Details

Sundar Pichai was born to Regunatha Pichai, who was an electrical engineer at GEC, a British conglomerate and Lakshmi, a stenographer. His father also owned a manufacturing plant producing electrical components. He is married to Anjali Pichai and has a son and a daughter.

Sundar Pichai Education

Pichai did his schooling in Jawahar Vidyalaya and Vana Vani School (Class X11) in Chennai. Later, he pursued graduation in engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He also holds an M.S. in material sciences engineering from Standford University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. It was in the latter that he was named Palmer Scholar and Siebel Scholar.

Sundar Pichai Quotes

The Indian-American executive is one of the most important personalities in the world and has been a part of many motivational quotes. His quotes are inspirational for both life and profession. Some of his quotes are listed here.

"It is Important to Follow Your Dreams and Heart. Do Something that Excites You."

"I love technology while growing up."

"As a leader, It is important to not just see your own success, but focus on the success of others."

"Wear your failure as a badge of honor!"

"A person who is happy is not because everything is right in his life, He is happy because of his attitude towards everything in his life is right."

Sundar Pichai Awards and Achievements

His major achievements include the launch of Google Chrome as he is the mastermind behind one of the best browsers in the world. He also has a major role in the development of the same.

He became the Vice President of product development in Google in 2008.

In 2012, he became the senior Vice President of Chrome and other Google apps.

The very next year, he was made the in-charge of Android as the previous professional left to work on another project. And, he made Android quite successful.

Back in 2019, Sundar Pichai received the prestigious Global Leadership Awards 2019 by USIBC (US-India Business Council) based in Washington.

