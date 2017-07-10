10 best uses for your old iPad or Android tablet

You might be having an age old tablet lying around the corner of your room. You might be thought of selling at cheap rates or donating to someone, who needs it more. But you can do other things with it -- give it an another chance with a different purpose.

So today, we have jotted down the list of things you can do with your old tablet instead of selling it.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Mini computer With Microsoft Word, coming free for both Android and iOS platforms, you can use it as a dedicated Word processor for your journaling, writing down your ideas and other things. All you need to do is to attach a Bluetooth keyboard to your tablet and use it in place of a regular laptop or computer. In order to avoid distraction, you can delete all the other apps and games. Universal remote You can control a lot of things with your tablet your home theater PC, your computer, AC and much more. All you need to do is to install the app you need based on the products. Security camera You can use an old tablet as a home surveillance tool or baby monitor. In this case, make sure to attach a tablet to a wall with some Command Strips and download a surveillance app. If you have a security system make sure to find out if you can watch camera feeds on your tablet. Mini TV for cars With different mounts available on Amazon, you can attach your tablet to the back of a car headrest for kids to watch movies and television shows. You can save a fortune by doing this, instead of buying a real tv. E-Reader One of the best ways to use the tablet is to convert it into an e-reader. By the way, you can get apps like Newsstand or Google Play Magazines, Kindle, comic book readers, and Pocket, where you can pretty much combine all your reading into one. Music tools Fond of music instruments? Make music on your tablet with apps like GarageBand and Audiotool Sketch. Having said that, you can use various instruments through the apps. Digital Photo Frame We all use to have a photo frame in our hall with our family, friends and more. You can now use the tablet as a digital photo frame, by uploading some really good pictures. And don't forget to turn off the lock screen. Teleprompter Do you talk a lot in public stages? In that case, you can change your tablet into a teleprompter with apps including Best Prompter Pro. It is indeed a great way to improve your public speaking skills. Second monitor You can use the tablet as a second monitor in case if you need it urgently or in the interim. You can do this with an app called Splashtop Extended Display HD, which connects your tablet to your computer over WiFi to be used as a second display. Samsung Galaxy Tab Iris HANDS ON Kitchen Use your tablet in the kitchen for recipes. You can use it to copy the interesting recipe you might have come across while you are browsing the internet. You can just copy to any one of the notes taking apps.