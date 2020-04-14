Best Tablets With Best Battery Backup To Buy In India

Not just that, these are also high-performance tablets, which can run games and can also be used to watch multi-media content. Here are some of the best tablets available in India with good battery backup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019, which retails for Rs. 19,990 offers some of the best possible specs, including the 10.1-inch screen with FHD resolution. Not just that, it comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which can deliver 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 is a miniature version of the Tab A 10.1-inch with a slightly smaller display with 720p screen resolution and this model retails for Rs. 12,999. It comes with a 5,100 mAh battery and offers 12 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2

The Apple iPad 10.2 retails for Rs. 29,000 in India and comes with a 10.2-inch display with QHD+ resolution, protected by tempered glass. This tablet has a 32.4 watt-hour battery, which can last for 10 hours on a single charge and it can be recharged using the lightning port.

iBall iTAB MovieZ Pro

The iBall iTAB MovieZ Pro is an affordable tablet, which retails for Rs. 14,490 and comes with an FHD resolution display with minimal bezel-design. The tablet has a 7,000 mAh battery and can last for more than 12 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE is the flagship tablet from Samsung with support for 4G connectivity. This tablet retails for Rs. 59,900 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This model has a 7,040 mAh battery, which can deliver 15 hours of battery life and the tablet also supports fast charging via the USB-Type C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE retails for Rs. 39,999, making it one of the most affordable high-end tablets from Samsung. It offers a 10.5-inch display with QHD+ resolution and the battery can last up to 14.5 hours on a single charge.