ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Up To 50% Discount Offers On Tablets

    By
    |

    The Big Billion Days sales, which started from September 29, is about to finish. Surprisingly, Flipkart has been revealing more attractive offers with the passage of time. And, the latest one is entirely around several tablets. To be more accurate, the portal is offering up to 50% off on a few of these tablets.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Upto 50% Discount Offers On Tablets
     

    To recall, offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with Axis bank credit and debit cards and 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards. More offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. You will also get warranty services on these tablets.

    Some tablets have been listed below which you can consider for buying.

    Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB 9.7 inch

    Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB 9.7 inch

    The product is available at Rs. 21,999 with 21% off. Some key specs of the tablet include a quad HD display, 8MP primary camera, and the A10 Fusion chipset.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32 GB 10.5 inch

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32 GB 10.5 inch

    The tablet can be purchased from Rs. 19,990 and on buying it you will seek up to Rs. 14,000 off on exchange offer. It comes with a supermassive 7,300 mAh battery capacity.

    Honor MediaPad T3 32 GB 8 inch
     

    Honor MediaPad T3 32 GB 8 inch

    This tablet from Honor comes at Rs. 10,999. You can buy it with an EMI starting from Rs. 917 per month. You will also get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on buying the product.

    Alcatel 3T10 with Speaker 16 GB 10 inch

    Alcatel 3T10 with Speaker 16 GB 10 inch

    It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and while buying it you will get an extra Rs. 2000 off on ICICI bank credit cards. The tablet ships with Android 9 Pie and is powered by a quad-core processor.

    Lenovo Tab V7 64 GB 6.9 Inch

    Lenovo Tab V7 64 GB 6.9 Inch

    The price of the tablet starts from Rs. 10,990. You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on Axis bank credit and debit cards. It is baked with a 5,180 mAh battery capacity.

    Honor Pad 5

    Honor Pad 5

    Its price starts from Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. You can buy the product using several EMI plans on both credit and debit cards. It offers a Full HD display.

    Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

    Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

    It comes with a 10.1-inch FHD display, octa core, Quick Charge technology, Quad Harman Kardon-Tuned Speakers, WiFi Only, 3GB+32GB, and M-Pen Lite Stylus.

    iBall Slide Brace XJ 32 GB 10.1 inch

    iBall Slide Brace XJ 32 GB 10.1 inch

    The price of the tablet starts from Rs. 17,665. You can buy it at an EMI from Rs. 832 per month. You will also get an extra discount of Rs. 930 on it.

    Apple iPad Air 64 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi Only

    Apple iPad Air 64 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi Only

    The iPad can be purchased at Rs. 40,000 with 10% off. It comes with 64GB onboard storage and A12 Bionic chipset. It runs iOS 12.

    Apple ipad Mini (2019) 64 GB 7.9 inch with Wi-Fi+4G

    Apple ipad Mini (2019) 64 GB 7.9 inch with Wi-Fi+4G

    The tablet is available at Rs. 44,990. The starting EMI that you can use is from Rs. 3,742 per month. It comes with a bigger 7.2-inch Full HD display and runs iOS 12.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue