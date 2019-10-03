Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Up To 50% Discount Offers On Tablets
The Big Billion Days sales, which started from September 29, is about to finish. Surprisingly, Flipkart has been revealing more attractive offers with the passage of time. And, the latest one is entirely around several tablets. To be more accurate, the portal is offering up to 50% off on a few of these tablets.
To recall, offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with Axis bank credit and debit cards and 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards. More offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. You will also get warranty services on these tablets.
Some tablets have been listed below which you can consider for buying.
Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB 9.7 inch
The product is available at Rs. 21,999 with 21% off. Some key specs of the tablet include a quad HD display, 8MP primary camera, and the A10 Fusion chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32 GB 10.5 inch
The tablet can be purchased from Rs. 19,990 and on buying it you will seek up to Rs. 14,000 off on exchange offer. It comes with a supermassive 7,300 mAh battery capacity.
Honor MediaPad T3 32 GB 8 inch
This tablet from Honor comes at Rs. 10,999. You can buy it with an EMI starting from Rs. 917 per month. You will also get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on buying the product.
Alcatel 3T10 with Speaker 16 GB 10 inch
It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and while buying it you will get an extra Rs. 2000 off on ICICI bank credit cards. The tablet ships with Android 9 Pie and is powered by a quad-core processor.
Lenovo Tab V7 64 GB 6.9 Inch
The price of the tablet starts from Rs. 10,990. You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on Axis bank credit and debit cards. It is baked with a 5,180 mAh battery capacity.
Honor Pad 5
Its price starts from Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. You can buy the product using several EMI plans on both credit and debit cards. It offers a Full HD display.
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite
It comes with a 10.1-inch FHD display, octa core, Quick Charge technology, Quad Harman Kardon-Tuned Speakers, WiFi Only, 3GB+32GB, and M-Pen Lite Stylus.
iBall Slide Brace XJ 32 GB 10.1 inch
The price of the tablet starts from Rs. 17,665. You can buy it at an EMI from Rs. 832 per month. You will also get an extra discount of Rs. 930 on it.
Apple iPad Air 64 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi Only
The iPad can be purchased at Rs. 40,000 with 10% off. It comes with 64GB onboard storage and A12 Bionic chipset. It runs iOS 12.
Apple ipad Mini (2019) 64 GB 7.9 inch with Wi-Fi+4G
The tablet is available at Rs. 44,990. The starting EMI that you can use is from Rs. 3,742 per month. It comes with a bigger 7.2-inch Full HD display and runs iOS 12.
