Motorola Moto Tab G20 Now Available at Rs. 8,999, Should You Buy?

8-inch HD+ Display For Multimedia & E-Learning

The Tab G20 flaunts an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD offering 1200x800 pixels resolution. The screen might not offer the most immersive video playback experience, but it will serve well for e-learning purposes and occasional media streaming jobs. The display offers up to 350nits brightness and has TDDI technology, which as per Motorola offers better touch performance, reduced power consumption and better reliability.

Near Stock Android 11 With Kids Space

Moto Tab G20 runs on near-stock Android 11 OS for an ad-free user experience. Similar to Motorola's handsets, the budget tablet will remain free of bloatware and won't show any unwanted ads and notifications. Most importantly, the budget tablet features a dedicated Google Kids Space with parent controls.

The Google Kids space is a one-stop solution to help children discover, create, and learn via digital means. It offers a library of quality content including teacher-approved apps and games. The tablet has a 3.5mm headphone jack and also gets support for Dolby Atmos for a better audio experience.

Decent Hardware

The underlying hardware is pretty basic but won't trouble for day-to-day multimedia and light productivity tasks. The Tab G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset with an IMG GE8320 650 GPU to handle graphics-related tasks such PPts, light gaming, etc. The 8-inch tablet packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded to up to 2TB via a microSD card. The 8-inch tablet will easily last a day as it is backed by a sizeable 5,100mAh battery cell.

Moto Tab G20 Availability & Pricing

Originally priced at Rs. 10,999, the Tab G20 is available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999. You can further avail a discount of Rs. 1,000 with an additional 10% off on ICICI and Axis Bank cards during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, till 10th October 2021. The tablet is available in platinum grey color option.

Moto Tab G20 Competition

If you are willing to some extra thousands, the newly launched Realme Pad is worth considering. It is one of the nicest-looking big-screen tablets offering a premium metal build, a big and crisp 10.4-inch 1080p display and better and more powerful hardware. We were impressed by the overall performance of the Realme Pad. You can read more about its day-to-day performance in our comprehensive review.

The 3GB RAM variant of the Realme Pad with Wi-Fi + 4G is currently available on Flipkart.com at Rs. 14,999. The Wi-Fi only variant costs Rs. 13,999 and makes for an excellent budget big-screen tablet for multimedia and productivity tasks.