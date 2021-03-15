ENGLISH

    Reliance Digital Great Sale: Up To 53% Off On Tablets

    By
    |

    Reliance Digital Great Sale is here, where, the company is offering price cuts on discounts on tablets from brands like Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung. A high-end tablet like the Apple iPad Pro 2020 with 512GB internal storage is now available with massive discounts.

    A budget tablet like the Lenovo M7 is now available for Rs. 9,450 with additional offers like 3/6/9 Months No Cost EMI on HDFC and ICICI bank credit card users. Similarly, the iPad 2020 is also on sale with an instant discount of Rs. 1000. Here are all the top tablets that are available on offer during Reliance Digital Great Sale.

    Apple iPad Pro 2020 32.76 cm (12.9 inch) Wi-Fi Tablet 512 GB, Space Grey

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 116,900

    • 10% instant discount on HDFC bank Debit Cards.
    • Shop for 20,000 & more and get instant discount of Rs 1000. Use code "MAR1000" on shopping cart.
    Lenovo M7 ( Offer Price: Rs. 9,450 MRP: Rs. 13,500 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 30%( Rs. 4,050)

    Offer:

    • 3/6/9 Months No Cost EMI on HDFC and ICICI bank credit cards if this is the only product in cart
    • EMIs (Credit Cards) from Rs. 444.84/month
    Lenovo M10 HD ( Offer Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP:Rs. 20,000 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 33%( Rs. 6,501))
     

    Offer:

    • 10% instant discount on HDFC bank Debit Cards.
    • Shop for 20,000 & more and get instant discount of Rs. 1000. Use code "MAR1000" on shopping cart.
    • Buy Lenovo M10 2/16 LTE X505X or 2/16 LTE 605LC & Get NeoPack Univ Keyboard Folio Case.
    Apple iPad 2019 25.90 cm (10.2 inch) ( Offer Price: Rs. 46,900 MRP: Rs. 48,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 4%( Rs. 2,000) )

    Offer:

    • 10% instant discount on HDFC bank Debit Cards.
    • Shop for Rs. 20,000 & more and get instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Use code "MAR1000" on shopping cart.
    Samsung TabS7 27.81 cm (11 inch) ( Offer Price: Rs. 55,999 MRP: Rs. 58,000 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 3%( Rs. 2,001))

    Offer:

    • 10% instant discount on HDFC bank Debit Cards.
    • Shop for Rs. 20,000 & more and get instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Use code "MAR1000" on shopping cart.

