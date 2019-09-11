Just In
- 38 min ago Apple iPhone 11 Series Launch: Price, Specifications And Availability In India
-
- 5 hrs ago Oppo Reno 2 To Be Up For Pre-Orders Via Flipkart From September 20 In India
- 5 hrs ago Xiaomi 4K 65-Inch Mi TV India Launch Pegged For September 17
- 8 hrs ago Apple Special Event 2019 Highlights: iPhone 11 And iPhone 11 Pro Announced
Don't Miss
- News Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max launched: Check price and other details
- Sports World Cup 2022 Qualifier: India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers hold Asian Champions Qatar to a goalless draw
- Movies ' The Sky Is Pink ' Director Shonali Bose Reveals That Losing Her Own Son Drew Her To The Story
- Lifestyle Meningitis: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Complications, Prevention And Treatment
- Automobiles Honda Activa 125 FI BS-VI Features Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
- Finance Gold ETF Inflows Hit Over 6-Year High In August
- Education RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 Likely To Be Announced Anytime Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
What Makes 7th Gen iPad A Great Addition To Apple’s Lineup
Besides taking the curtains off its much-anticipated iPhone 11 series and the Apple Watch 5, the company also announced the launch of the 7th-gen iPad. The latest tablet adds more real estate with support for a smart keyboard. Priced at $329, the tablet also gets a taste of the A10 Fusion chip.
Moreover, the tablet supports the Apple Pencil alongside improved cameras and better battery life. The new iPad is already available for pre-orders and in stores starting September 30. Let's have a look at some of the features that make this a brilliant addition to the lineup.
Slim Profile Complemented By High Resolution Display
The 7th-gen iPad gets a portable design and packs an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display that has nearly 3.5 million pixels, which more than a conventional laptop.
It claims to offer wide viewing angles making it a good tool for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences that take advantage of its enhanced cameras and advanced sensors.
Featuring the A10 Fusion chip, the new iPad brings up to two times faster performance over the top-selling Windows PC4 for powerful multitasking and smooth gaming experience.
The new iPad supports Gigabit-class LTE connectivity that claims to provide three times faster cellular data connections. Furthermore, you get the Touch ID for added security.
iPadOS Adds New Flavour
With the iPadOS, the new iPad gets a redesigned Home screen shows more apps on each page. The Today View can now be added, allowing quick access to widgets such as news headlines, weather and calendar events. The OS also allows for multitasking with the Split View and switching between multiple apps using Slide Over.
The Apple Pencil adds a new element to the new iPad, paving the way for users to more creative and productive. Users will now be able to mark up and send entire webpages as PDF or documents just by swiping Apple Pencil from the bottom corner of the screen.
Pricing and Availability
The 7th-gen iPad will ship in silver, space gray and gold color options with 32GB and 128GB configurations. The pricing starts at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
The new iPad is already available for order in more than 25 other countries and will be available in stores starting September 30. Besides, the Apple Pencil is available for separately for $99.
The Smart Keyboard is available at a price of $159 with layouts for over 30 languages.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,000
-
17,990
-
13,899
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,995
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,149
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790