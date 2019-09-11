What Makes 7th Gen iPad A Great Addition To Apple’s Lineup

Moreover, the tablet supports the Apple Pencil alongside improved cameras and better battery life. The new iPad is already available for pre-orders and in stores starting September 30. Let's have a look at some of the features that make this a brilliant addition to the lineup.

Slim Profile Complemented By High Resolution Display

The 7th-gen iPad gets a portable design and packs an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display that has nearly 3.5 million pixels, which more than a conventional laptop.

It claims to offer wide viewing angles making it a good tool for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences that take advantage of its enhanced cameras and advanced sensors.

Featuring the A10 Fusion chip, the new iPad brings up to two times faster performance over the top-selling Windows PC4 for powerful multitasking and smooth gaming experience.

The new iPad supports Gigabit-class LTE connectivity that claims to provide three times faster cellular data connections. Furthermore, you get the Touch ID for added security.

iPadOS Adds New Flavour

With the iPadOS, the new iPad gets a redesigned Home screen shows more apps on each page. The Today View can now be added, allowing quick access to widgets such as news headlines, weather and calendar events. The OS also allows for multitasking with the Split View and switching between multiple apps using Slide Over.

The Apple Pencil adds a new element to the new iPad, paving the way for users to more creative and productive. Users will now be able to mark up and send entire webpages as PDF or documents just by swiping Apple Pencil from the bottom corner of the screen.

Pricing and Availability

The 7th-gen iPad will ship in silver, space gray and gold color options with 32GB and 128GB configurations. The pricing starts at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new iPad is already available for order in more than 25 other countries and will be available in stores starting September 30. Besides, the Apple Pencil is available for separately for $99.

The Smart Keyboard is available at a price of $159 with layouts for over 30 languages.